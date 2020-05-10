Clear & cool 40s tonight with a cooler start to the week

Fair skies remain in place for tonight into Monday morning with a cool start to the week, low temperatures will fall into the lower to middle 40s and patchy frost will NOT be a problem overnight.
Temperatures will remain below average on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees, a few isolated showers may be possible on Tuesday evening. Warmer air will return Wednesday through Friday with temps bouncing back into the 70s and 80s.
Rain chances will increase into next weekend with showers and storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday. This is looking like a relatively drier stretch of weather over the next week with only 0.25” to 0.75” of rainfall expected.
The temperatures trend is looking warmer than average for mid to late May.
