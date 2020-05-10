Breweries ready to welcome back customers under phase two

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting Monday, people who are used to blowing off steam by going to a brewery and grabbing a drink will be able to do so once again, just with some restrictions.
"It’s part of a community, a pub is a public house and we want to see our people and get back to the way it was as quick as possible,” says Craig Shaw, owner of True Story Brewing.
Phase two still keeps social distancing guidelines in places. Breweries must limit capacity per the guidelines of phase two and keep people apart.
"We have outside seating that is separated, tables separated, we've got the back patio the same way,” he explained.
Some breweries are using tape on the ground, moving chairs or using other mechanisms to control capacity.
Breweries with outdoor space, like at Birmingham District Brewing, have an advantage with more room to spread out. For owners, welcoming even just some customers back is exciting.
"I think some people are ready to come out, I think some people are not ready to come out, but I believe we will see people who we haven’t seen in a long time,” said Shaw. “It’s really good, we want to see our people,” he added.
Tapping into hope, at a brewery near you.
Check before you go, because some breweries are not ready to reopen Monday.
