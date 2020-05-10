A beautiful Mother’s Day Forecast

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the Tennessee Valley until 8 AM. Conditions are clear and cold with a light wind. Morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s in many spots at the start of the day, resulting in frost formation. Temperatures this afternoon will warm nicely, paired with sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
A cold front will swing through late tonight into early tomorrow morning, bringing more cool and dry air into the area. Temperatures will be below average once again, peaking into the upper 60s Monday. Sunshine will persist through the day.
The workweek ahead will be mostly dry with a warm up at the end of the week. 80s will creep back in to wrap up the workweek.
