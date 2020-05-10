Alabama restaurants preparing to reopen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Restaurant employees in Alabama are preparing to reopen their doors to serve you, while you eat inside.
WAFF talked with the manager of Humphrey’s Bar and Grill in Huntsville about their plans for Monday, May 11th.
Employees are adjusting to the new normal. Not only are they wearing PPE, on Monday, when you’re allowed to come inside to sit down and eat, you’ll see hand sanitizing stations, and the tables have been rearranged.
“We have removed tables and chairs so every table is 6 feet apart from every other table and we went ahead and made the measurements we actually reduced some chairs from tables so not as many people can congregate at those tables as well,” said manager Wegahta Tewolde.
Like most restaurants in the Tennessee Valley, Humphrey’s Bar and Grill offered curbside pick-up during the shutdown, but sales are down and money is tight.
They made changes to their menu hoping you and your family will want to make plans to visit for dinner.
"Introducing better customer service better quality food better specials. We just really want to use this as an opportunity to make another first impression on our community," said Tewolde.
One of the new rules all business’s reopening must follow, is operating at 50 percent capacity. For Humphrey’s that means only allowing 62 people inside at a time. They’ll have help making sure everyone follows the rules.
"We’re going to have security here on weekends, on those days where we’re more likely to go over capacity and i’m going to be extra vigilent when it comes to making sure I’m doing a head count every so often, just making sure everyone is staying at a safe distance, said Tewolde.
