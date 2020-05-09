Kilby Correctional inmate tests positive for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is reporting that an inmate at Kilby Correctional Facility has tested positive for the coronavirus.
ADOC says the inmate has preexisting medical conditions and was promptly admitted to a local hospital after exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, where his diagnosis was confirmed.
As a result of the confirmation, a decision with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider was made to place two dorms at Kilby on level-one quarantine.
Under a level-one quarantine, the inmate population will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, including the taking and recording of temperatures twice per day. Also, meals will be scheduled in groups and separate from other dorms. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
ADOC says this is the ninth confirmed case of COVID-19 among its inmate population. Five of those cases remain active.
The inmate remains under the care of the local hospital.
