Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Burke Nihill is replacing Steve Underwood as Tennessee Titans team president. Underwood, a longtime executive with the team, is retiring from a full-time role. Underwood joined the franchise in 1991 and helped organize the team's move from Houston in 1997. He will remain as a senior counselor for the team. Nihill, in his fifth season with the Titans, was promoted in February to a senior vice president position that gave him control of stadium and facility operations. He held the additional title of chief legal officer. Nihill led efforts to bring the 2019 NFL draft to Nashville.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Preakness will remain a fixture at Pimlico Race Course. The timeworn facility will receive a much-needed facelift following the passing of a bill to redevelop Maryland tracks. Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday permitted a bill to become law that would enable the Maryland Stadium Authority to issue up to $375 million in bonds to refurbish Pimlico and Laurel Park. The money would be paid back by the Maryland Lottery and casino proceeds already designated to subsidize the racing industry. This year’s Preakness was scheduled for May 16 at Pimlico but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not yet been set.