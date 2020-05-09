Frosty 30s tonight but a perfect Mother’s Day Sunday

A FROST ADVISORY is in effect through 8:00 AM CDT for all counties in the viewing areas.
Mostly clear skies will allow overnight low temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 30s, frost can harm or kill sensitive vegetation so please cover your plants or bring them inside to protect them.
Despite the chilly morning on Sunday ,it will shape up to be a beautiful Mother’s Day Sunday! Skies will be sunny with just a few high clouds, afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Fair skies remain in place for Sunday night into Monday with a cool start to the week with lows in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will remain below average on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures near 70 degrees, a few isolated showers may be possible on Tuesday.
Warmer air will return Wednesday through Friday with temps bouncing back into the 70s and 80s. Rain chances will increase into next weekend with showers and storms possible on both Saturday and Sunday.
The temperatures trend is looking warmer than average for mid to late May.
