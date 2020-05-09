Frosty 30s tonight but a perfect Mother’s Day Sunday

Despite the chilly morning on Sunday ,it will shape up to be a beautiful Mother’s Day Sunday! Skies will be sunny with just a few high clouds, afternoon temperatures will warm into the lower 70s. Fair skies remain in place for Sunday night into Monday with a cool start to the week with lows in the low to middle 40s. Temperatures will remain below average on Monday and Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures near 70 degrees, a few isolated showers may be possible on Tuesday.