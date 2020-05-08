Cool this morning, below average this afternoon | Nice Mother’s Day forecast!

Conditions are dry and clear once again. Cool air continues to move in with a northerly flow, coming in at 5-10 mph. Morning temperatures are starting in the 30s and 40s, depending on where you are. Middle Tennessee has temperatures starting in the mid to upper 30s. Patchy frost is possible this morning.
Mother's Day weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. High pressure will make way for sun today, but it will not feel like a typical May weekend. Temperatures will be below average throughout the weekend. Saturday will peak into the lower 60s, and Sunday's high will be in the lower 70s.
Next week will be mostly dry with a warm up at the end of the week. 80s will creep back in to wrap up the workweek.
