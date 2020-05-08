Will COVID-19 testing ever be available to everyone in Alabama?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we work our way back, the state of Alabama has recently improved it’s testing criteria to allow more people, including those who don’t symptoms.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is now allowing doctors to order tests and send them to private labs and state labs for patients who aren’t showing symptoms but meet certain criteria, including people with underlying medical conditions and people in nursing homes.
Right now ADPH says on average 3,000 to 5,000 people are tested per day.
We asked Dr. Karen Landers with ADPH if testing will ever be made available to everyone in Alabama?
“I think the question is who needs to be tested again when we look at our symptomology here and also look at groups who should be tested, you know I’m not certain that everyone will need to be tested at some point. But certainly, we know that at least with COVID-19 that people are susceptible,” Dr. Landers said.
Landers says it’s important for people who need to be tested to get tested quickly, to isolate those cases and reduce further spread of the virus.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.