Wet and windy day today with a cold Mother’s Day Weekend ahead

Rain should clear by 5 to 6 pm and that will shift wind to the northwest. That'll help us clear out as we move through the overnight tonight. As skies clear out we will see some much cooler air stream in for the early parts on Saturday. It may get cold enough Saturday morning that we could see some areas of patchy frost. The best chance of that is looking to be north of the Tennessee River and into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be between 33 to 40 degrees. The weekend will be a dry but cool one. Sunshine for Saturday with highs into the low to mid 60s. Sunday could start with patchy frost as well, but it will be a warmer afternoon for Mother's Day. Highs Sunday will be right around 70-degrees.