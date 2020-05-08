Wet and windy day today with a cold Mother’s Day Weekend ahead

Happy Friday! Grab the umbrella, you're probably going to need it off and on through the day today.
We have seen some scattered showers across the Valley this morning and we will see more through the rest of the day today. It will be a breezy day today with wind out of the southwest at 15 to 30 mph which will help our temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s.
Showers will be off and on through the morning, but there will be a better storm chances across the Valley later on this afternoon as the cold front slides through. This could bring some periods of heavy rainfall as the stronger rain rolls through. Most spots will see between a quarter to a half inch of rain by the end of the day today.
Rain should clear by 5 to 6 pm and that will shift wind to the northwest. That'll help us clear out as we move through the overnight tonight. As skies clear out we will see some much cooler air stream in for the early parts on Saturday. It may get cold enough Saturday morning that we could see some areas of patchy frost. The best chance of that is looking to be north of the Tennessee River and into Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be between 33 to 40 degrees. The weekend will be a dry but cool one. Sunshine for Saturday with highs into the low to mid 60s. Sunday could start with patchy frost as well, but it will be a warmer afternoon for Mother's Day. Highs Sunday will be right around 70-degrees.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.