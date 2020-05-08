TPI Composites: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) _ TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $492,000 in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.
The maker of composite wind blades posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period.
TPI Composites shares have dropped slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 33% in the last 12 months.
