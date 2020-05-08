Thompson Manufacturing produces hand sanitizer for community, health care workers

SECTION, Ala. (WAFF) - A Jackson County business is going all in on hand sanitizer.The cleaning supplies company is trying to meet the demand of health care workers, businesses and families.
Thompson Manufacturing Inc. has been in business since the 1970s.
The company is family owned and sells office and cleaning supplies such as soap, floor wax and hand sanitizer.
Due to COVID-19, the company shifted to making more hand sanitizer to provide to healthcare workers on the front lines.
“So those were the nursing homes, we do nursing homes in Marshall and Jackson Counties so those were the first people that we called first," said Misty Dempsey, partner at Thomspon Manufacturing Inc.
Dempsey said all of the products are handmade with an alcohol base.
Each batch takes a few hours to produce.
“We tell people you can either put it in a spray bottle if they want or a lot of people have been putting it in their pumps if they already have their hand sanitizer bottles," said Dempsey.
Dempsey said as a small business, it is their goal to continue to serve health care workers and members of the community during this pandemic.
“What we are telling people to do is call us and we will bring it out curbside, and that keeps people out of here and in their cars instead of going to out and trying find out everywhere, it’s pretty convenient," said Dempsey.
A gallon of hand sanitizer will cost you $30. You can call 256-228-6175 to place your order Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.