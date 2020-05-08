Suspect sought, 2 arrested in DeKalb County burglary

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two are in jail and another is currently being sought by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office after a homeowner interrupted a burglary on May 2.
A deputy was dispatched to County Road 479 between Kilpatrick and Aroney at approximately 8 p.m. to a report of a homeowner that caught a male and female stealing items from his house that was under renovation.
The female suspect had fled on foot, but the male stayed at the scene. When the deputy arrived, the male suspect was taken into custody.
According to the sheriff’s office, a different woman approached deputies at the scene saying she had some of the stolen items and the female that fled had told her that she had permission to take items from the home.
When deputies checked her residence, they found additional items stolen from the home that she did not attempt to return. The owner had given no such permission to take items from the residence.
The male on scene, Spencer Kilgore, 55, of Boaz was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
The female that arrived on scene with stolen property, Dawn Burnett, 49, of Boaz was arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
The female that fled on foot has been identified as Cheryl Denise Riddle, 49, of Albertville. Warrants have been obtained for Riddle for first-degree theft of property and third-degree burglary.
If you know of her location, please contact the DeKalb Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801 or info@dekalbcountysheriff.org. Your identity will be kept confidential.
“We would like to ask the public to help us find the third suspect in the case. We received information that she was given help in escaping from a good Samaritan who she falsely told that she had been the victim of an attempted sexual assault,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.