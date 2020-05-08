Scammer calling customers posing as Athens Utilities employee

Scammer calling customers posing as Athens Utilities employee
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 8, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 10:22 AM

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Utilities has received reports of a scammer recently posing as an employee.

Someone is calling these customers asking for their credit card information to pay utility bills. At least one customer provided that information after receiving a call.

If you receive a call, do not provide your personal information.

If you ever receive a call regarding your utility bill, you can hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750. If you gave your personal information during one of these calls, please contact Athens Utilities at the above number and Athens Police at 256-233-8700.

