Scammer calling customers posing as Athens Utilities employee

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Utilities has received reports of a scammer recently posing as an employee.
Someone is calling these customers asking for their credit card information to pay utility bills. At least one customer provided that information after receiving a call.
If you receive a call, do not provide your personal information.
If you ever receive a call regarding your utility bill, you can hang up and call Athens Utilities directly at 256-233-8750. If you gave your personal information during one of these calls, please contact Athens Utilities at the above number and Athens Police at 256-233-8700.
