Rain decreases into the afternoon | A dry and sunny Mother’s Day weekend!

Dry and clear conditions will persist through the night with calmer winds. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most cities. Some cities in Middle Tennessee could have lows near freezing. A Freeze Watch will be in effect for Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore Counties from 1 AM - 8 AM. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties from 1 AM - 9 AM.