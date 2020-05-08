Rain decreases into the afternoon | A dry and sunny Mother’s Day weekend!

Showers and storms are moving east. Rain coverage will decrease through the afternoon. Cloud cover will clear through the evening.
Winds will be strong today, coming in from the southwest at 15-25 mph and gusting around 35 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 7 PM.
Dry and clear conditions will persist through the night with calmer winds. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s for most cities. Some cities in Middle Tennessee could have lows near freezing. A Freeze Watch will be in effect for Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore Counties from 1 AM - 8 AM. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles Counties from 1 AM - 9 AM.
Mother’s Day weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and blue skies. Temperatures will be below average, with both Saturday and Sunday starting out in the 30s. Saturday will peak into the lower 60s, and Sunday’s high will be in the lower 70s. Next week will be mostly dry with a warm up at the end of the week.
