Morning lows dropping to the 30s

Showers will move out tonight and the wind will pick up from the north. The wind should keep most areas from seeing a widespread frost overnight. Some sheltered valleys could still see some patchy frost. Morning lows will be in the middle to upper 30s.
We expect another cold morning with patchy frost Sunday. You might want to consider covering your plants the next two nights. Highs will only be in the lower 60s Saturday but at least the sun will make an appearance again.
Mostly sunny for Mother’s Day with highs in the lower 70s. It will remain cooler than normal to begin the next work week but temperatures will return to the 80s by Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.