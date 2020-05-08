Marshall County corrections officer arrested

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A corrections officer for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Friday.
Marcus Earl Martin, 25, is charged with promoting prison contraband, a misdemeanor.
According to a news release, Martin was found to be bringing tobacco products into the jail for inmates.
He was booked into the county jail on a $1,000 bond.
The sheriff’s office says Martin had been an employee for approximately nine months. His current status is not yet clear.
