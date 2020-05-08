Marshall County Christian Services provides families with food, assistance

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On any given day, job loss can be the difference between being able to put food on your table.
Now multiply that by the thousands who have filed for unemployment in Alabama in this health crisis.
That only makes the work of a food bank in Albertville more important.
“A lot of them have been laid off, laid of family members and some were already living in poverty,” said Executive Director of Marshall County Christian Services, Linda Henry.
Due to COVID-19, Marshall County Christian Services has seen an increase of people coming in need of food.
“Our clientele has almost tripled since this pandemic started in March. We are averaging 70 to 80 people a day," said Henry.
Lesley Ledford was one of many who stopped by to receive assistance.
“I’m disabled and my dad is disabled and I got hurt and they’ve really helped out. We get to come every two weeks and receive a meat box once a month," said Ledford.
The organization is Christian based and also provides people with financial assistance for bills and helps senior citizens.
“We have been delivering boxes to several of the low-income housing places where the elderly are living because they don’t want to get out," said Henry.
In order to receive help, you must bring a photo ID, proof of income and reside in Marshall County.
Henry said hey have served close to 800 families during the pandemic.
For anyone who who would like to donate or need assistance you may click here for more information.
