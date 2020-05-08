A look at Huntsville’s traffic decrease during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One of the spillover effects of the pandemic is the effect on traffic.
In Huntsville, the traffic engineering manager says overall traffic dropped 43 percent in the last month.
They’re also seeing a change in accident reports. Police say they responded to 766 crashes in April 2019. It was 172 last month.
It’s important to note that they say reports also decreased because they’re pulling back on responding to crashes with no injuries or serious traffic impact.
The lines in the image above represent three roadway systems: Cecil Ashburn Drive, U.S. 72, and Drake Avenue and Whitesburg Drive.
You can see how the traffic went up or down, in response to pandemic “milestones.”
On the left, March 12, is when schools closed. Traffic dropped sharply after that.
On the right, March 4, was when Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order. Traffic dropped sharply then climbed back up.
Traffic improvement projects manager Nicholas Nene said it would be safe to assume that this percentage correlated with other roadways in the city.
