Limestone county narcotics investigation leads to multiple arrests

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Three suspects were arrested on drug charges Wednesday following a Limestone County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation.
Grady Paul Gaston III, 60, is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $11,000 bond. Additional charges may be pending as the investigation continues.
Gaston is the President and Owner of Gradkell Systems, Inc. His company is an IT strategy and solutions business based in Huntsville.
WAFF 48 reporter Jenna Rae spoke with Gaston on Friday. The following is a transcript of their interview:
Jenna Rae: “Can you walk me through the arrest and what happened?”
Grady Gaston: “There was a raid on my house for some reason, I don’t know why but they did find things. Those things they found are not mine, and the reason is because September of last year my mother passed away and left me and my sisters 13 low-rent rental properties to manage. We have sketchy tenants. Those tenants have been in and out of my house, and that’s all I can say about it right now.”
Jenna Rae: “In regards to your business and contracting with the Department of Defense, what happens from here? Do you think this is going to affect your business?”
Grady Gaston: “By the advise on my attorney, I will decide whether I need to continue or at least step down until this is resolved.”
Sarah Stewart, 24 of Lester, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released from the Limestone County Jail on $6000 bond.
Bradley Barnett, 39 of Athens, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was released from the Limestone County Jail on $2500 bond.
After investigators received information about suspected drug activity, they obtained and executed a search warrant at Gaston’s residence in the 6000 block of Squire Run in Athens, where they found cocaine, ecstasy, amphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, steroids, and an assortment of meth pipes, scales and syringes.
Gaston was arrested at the residence, and they learned Gaston owned another residence on Highway 99 in Lester where he was allowing Stewart to stay.
Investigators also learned that Stewart was involved in illicit drug activity. After obtaining another search warrant, they searched that residence and found methamphetamine, Klonopin pills, syringes, and an assortment of paraphernalia.
Investigators arrested Stewart and Barnett at that residence.
