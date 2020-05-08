Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is doing a dramatic turnaround, saying that legislators will have a role in deciding how to spend coronavirus relief money. He made the announcement Thursday. Reeves previously said he should control more than a billion dollars from the federal government. Some Mississippi restaurants are cautiously reopening their dining rooms and patios as the governor eases some restrictions he imposed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Restaurants must limit their seating capacity. Some are waiting to reopen their dining rooms. The Health Department says Mississippi has nearly 8,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 400 deaths from it.