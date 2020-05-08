Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Senate returns to work Friday with plans to adjourn for the year despite House Republican leaders’ objections and a last-minute decision not to come to the Capitol. Republican Senate President Karen Fann will face opposition from some of her own party. They want to return to regular work that was suspended in March because of the coronavirus. But she says she has the votes with minority Democrats to move to formally end the session. GOP House Speaker Rusty Bowers late Thursday said he would not follow Fann’s move. If the GOP-controlled Senate does vote to adjourn, it essentially means the House can do nothing.