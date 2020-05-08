2 injured after vehicle hits gas pump in Owens Cross Roads

OWENS CROSS ROADS, Ala. (WAFF) - A vehicle ran into a gas pump at the Circle K at 8947 U.S. 431 Friday night.
The Owens Cross Roads volunteer fire chief says the vehicle hit a gas pump, causing a fire.
He said two people were injured. One is believed to be in serious condition while the other is stable. Both were taken to the hospital.
The fire has been extinguished.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was fleeing Owens Cross Roads officers when it crashed. The sheriff’s office was not involved in the pursuit.
