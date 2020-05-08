Huntsville Sports Commission loses more than $4 million due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Sports Commission lost more than $4 million in sporting event economic impact due to COVID-19.
As COVID-19 entered the Tennessee Valley, sports came to a halt. At least 10 events were either canceled or postponed since the start of COVID-19. Those events had a projected impact of $4,004,503, which translates to a loss of more than 8,000 hotel room nights. These numbers do not factor is the Huntsville championship postponement.
“The cancellation of events has had the greatest impact on our partners in the hospitality industry. Each event cancelled correlates to hundreds of people not staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants and shopping in our stores,” said Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director Ralph Stone.
There is no timeline for the return of sporting events to Alabama.
