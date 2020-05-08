Huntsville Mayor Battle issues Face Cover Challenge

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One week from Friday the Safer at Home Order will expire.
That means the governor could allow more businesses to open, but some local leaders don’t want us to think it’s time to stop wearing masks.
Here in Alabama some places require you wear a face mask, but you don't have to every where you go in public.
But the CDC and the department of public health says you should.
Mayor Tommy Battle put out a challenge this week, urging everyone to wear one. It's called the face cover challenge.
That’s because there’s more ways to cover your face than with a mask.
You can use a bandanna or t-shirt for example.
Batlle says if we stop covering our faces and practicing social distancing now, the odds of another surge of the virus are even more likely.
“We have one of the lowest number of positive cases in the state and probably in the nation for a county our size. But we have got to make sure. What got us here is the same thing that will keep us safe in the future. We got to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Battle said.
Mayor Battle says they recently got in 126,000 masks.
Huntsville Hospital ordered them and the city paid for them to pass out if people are in group settings.
You’re asked to call the EMA’s office if you want one.
