Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — George Fant spent most of his college days at Western Kentucky shooting basketballs and grabbing rebounds as a physical power forward with big-time hoop dreams. He had no idea then that football would ultimately be his path to stardom. Fant signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jets in March after four seasons in Seattle as a backup and sometime starter. It's uncertain if Fant will play left or right tackle after New York drafted Mekhi Becton in the first round. But Fant believes he can be an All-Pro caliber player at whichever spot he plays.