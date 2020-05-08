Fort Payne man killed in Collinsville wreck

COLLINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash early Friday claimed the life of a Fort Payne man.
Alabama Stare Troopers say the man was killed when the 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving left the roadway and struck an embankment. It happened around 1 a.m. on Interstate 59 inside the Collinsville city limits.
Troopers identified the victim as 43-year-old Joseph Edwin Dean. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said he was not wearing a seat belt.
