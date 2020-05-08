Colts QB Philip Rivers to be next head coach at St. Michael Catholic in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama native Philip Rivers has the sixth most passing yards in NFL history.
He's looking to add to that total this upcoming season with the Indianapolis Colts.
It will be his 17th year in the NFL.
But the star quarterback already has has his next job lined after his playing career is complete, and that job is in Alabama.
Rivers was introduced Friday as the future head football coach at St. Michael Catholic High school in Fairhope.
He will take over that role whenever he retires from the NFL.
There is no telling when that will be, so Rivers is the head coach in waiting.
The former Athens High School star got choked up during his press conference today.
“I had two childhood dreams. One was to be able to play in the NFL, and I’ve been able to do that now going on my 17th season and still love that and excited to carry on that dream," said Rivers. “The other is to be a high school football coach, as my dad did, so it’s an exciting day,”
Philip’s dad, Steve, was inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.
