Athens-Limestone Public Library offering curbside pickup

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Athens-Limestone Public Library is turning to curbside pickup while its branch is closed.
A library employee shared how it works.
“You can put a book or any other item on hold on our website. And then give us a call and arrange a time. And we will run that out to your car. We will scan your car right there. So it’s a contactless delivery for books,” said Kristopher Reisz.
Library officials say they hope to reopen when the Limestone County offices reopen, which is happening May 18.
