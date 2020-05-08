Infant abducted at gun point in Talladega has been found

Infant abducted at gun point in Talladega has been found
Amber Alert for Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield (Source: ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 8, 2020 at 8:46 AM CDT - Updated May 8 at 9:32 AM

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Anniston Police confirm the baby has been located.

The child in the previous Amber Alert from Talladega has been located.

Posted by The Anniston Police Department on Friday, May 8, 2020

ORIGINAL: An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-month-old abducted in Talladega County at 3:30 Friday morning.

Authorities say an unknown white male took the vehicle Cambrylin Jannett Mayfield was in at gun point in the area of Dorothy Lane.

Mayfield has a red birth mark on the back of her neck.

Authorities say she is believed to be in extreme danger.

The abductor is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with tag number 61DS546.

If you have any information regarding this missing child, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.