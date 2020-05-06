Tranquil conditions today, active Friday with widespread showers

Happy Thursday! What a beautiful day it is with the sunshine and dry weather. Highs will peak near 70 degrees today. Enjoy today's tranquil conditions because numerous to widespread showers return during the day Friday with a cold front.
Clouds will increase tonight and a few isolated showers will spark during the overnight hours. Showers will increase in coverage through the daylight hours. No severe weather is expected, just soaking rain that cold ruin outdoor plans. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Friday's high will be near 60 degrees. Winds will be strong tomorrow, and the wind direction will shift from a southwesterly flow to a northerly flow.
Mother's Day weekend looks picture perfect, just on the cool side. Saturday will be sunny with highs in the lower 60s. Sunday will also bring plentiful sunshine, but a bit warmer with highs near 70. Overnight lows for both days will be in the upper 30s.
The next workweek will bring a nice warm up and a mostly dry week. Highs by the end of next week are projected to be in the lower 80.
