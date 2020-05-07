‘This is not the time to relax stay at home orders’: UAB’s Dr. Saag says COVID-19 is like a hurricane

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While Alabama is beginning to reopen, a UAB doctor and COVID-19 survivor says now is not the time to relax stay at home orders, but it is the time to continue our social distancing efforts.
Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious diseases physician at UAB who also had COVID-19, says it is crucial for people to continue to practice social distancing.
Dr. Saag said the pandemic is like a hurricane. We have been through the first wave, now we’re in the eye of the viral storm, but Saag says the back wall is coming with force and we have to be ready.
Dr. Saag went on to say we should all know COVID-19 is going to be here through the summer, and we have to manage the virus, not let the virus manage us.
Saag says he knows people are hurting, people are hungry and people need to work, but he believes if we try and do things too quickly we’re going to be ten to 100 times worse than we are now when it comes to cases.
Dr. Saag said there is a study that shows we could reach 200,000 cases in the U.S. per day by June 1 if we keep going in the wrong direction. Saag said a lot of the new infections could be in rural areas - overwhelming rural hospitals.
He said these projected numbers and potential for thousands of new cases keep him up at night.
Dr. Saag said these are the things we need to do:
- Maintain stay at home orders and buy time.
- During the time set up the infrastructure to control the virus - testing everyone, finding every new case, and helping businesses return to work safely.
- Be patient, be resolute.
- Wear a mask anytime you go outside, wash your hands and only be around others if it’s essential to be.
- Be good citizens by protecting ourselves and our families.
As of 9 a.m. Thursday, May 7, UAB Hospital is caring for 50 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.