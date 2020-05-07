Teacher finds creative distance learning methods for pre-K students

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Students have been learning virtually for the past two months. Not only is it a learning curve for them, but also for instructors.
One teacher found some creative ways to teach her students from home.
Teachers and students transitioned to virtual learning in a matter of days due to the COIVD-19 outbreak.
However, it’s harder for younger students in learning lessons and teaching that’s typically hands-on.
“The hardest thing is not getting to see the kids because I love to get to see the kids interact. It’s hard to do writing skills and some of the skills when you’re not face to face,” said Melissa Shaw
Shaw, a pre-K teacher at Benjamin Davis in Decatur, has taken things to a whole new level with her preschoolers.
“We did a whole earth day theme. We did an activity where we sorted different objects into paper, plastic and glass. Then we did that over the internet. I read them a story and showed them ways they could do different things like paper bag puppets or make a sock puppet. and then the next time we met we did a puppet show," she said.
Shaw says she’s even been able to get all the students on a group video chat where they got to talk to their classmates.
She says it’s challenging and tough, but she looks forward to the day she can get back into the classroom.
