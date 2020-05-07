Study recommends 8,800+ COVID-19 tests needed daily in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) – Alabama needs to be able to test at least 8,800 people per day to safely phase out social distancing measures, according to research released by The Harvard Global Health Institute and NPR.
Currently, daily testing ranges between 3 and 5,000 people, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
“Our goal would be certainly be to be at that level on a regular basis and to enhance our testing to really looking at about 2% of the population if we could,” said Dr. Karen Landers, ADPH.
She added, “I believe we can.”
“We have better testing capacity here in Jefferson County than other parts of the state, but we still have a way to go,” said Dr. David Hicks, Deputy Health Officer, Jefferson County Department of Health (JCDH).
Dr. Hicks said JCDH is trying to quantify how much testing is needed and what it would take to meet the need. To help make that assessment, JCDH is forming a collaboration of infectious disease experts, health care providers and district representatives.
Dr. Hicks expects meetings to start next week.
“Right now, we are just trying to get a handle on really how much disease is out there because most of the individuals that are spreading this COVID-19 have no clue, because a lot of folks are asymptomatic so we still have to get a handle on how much is out there in the first place,” said Dr. Hicks.
Using data “down to a granular level,” JCDH can pinpoint areas in the county where infections are highest but access to testing is limited.
“We can use technology with our GIS and Geo mapping abilities internally to then create a map so we can overlay different data sets so we can make the best-informed decision.”
