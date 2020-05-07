Smokers and those who vape have higher risks of COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s emerging evidence about how smoking can increase your risk for severe COVID-19 disease.
UAB discussed those risk factors Wednesday. Dr. Susan Walley said smokers are more likely to develop severe complications from COVID-19, so there’s no better time to quit.
With so much information coming out minute-by-minute about COVID-19, UAB is taking a new approach, highlighting some things people in Alabama can do right now to help stop the spread of the deadly virus.
“Smokers are 2.4 times more likely to develop severe symptoms of COVID-19,” Walley said.
“So, that’s being on a breathing machine, going to ICU, and death. So, smokers in that meta-analysis, there were 5 different studies they looked at, were 2.4 times more likely to have severe covid-19 disease,” Walley said.
The Centers for Disease Control has said there are certain risk factors which put people at higher risk for developing COVID-19, like being 65 years of age or older, or having a chronic medical condition.
And while you may not have any control of those issues, Dr. Walley said smoking and vaping are habits you can control.
“You can’t change your age, and for many of these diseases there are treatments, but not necessarily a cure or one that can happen quickly, but we do know that we can quit smoking and vaping and hopefully decrease your risk of severe progression of severe disease,” Dr. Walley said.
According to Dr. Walley, there is no data yet that links vaping to COVID-19, but there is evidence to support the claim that vaping is just as damaging as smoking.
“As you can imagine, that hand to mouth action we’re constantly telling people to wash your hands, don’t put your hands up to your face, and so that’s also been postulated,” Dr. Walley said.
UAB is offering counseling and other resources to help smokers and vapers quit. For more information, you can call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or contact the hospital.
