‘Senior Sprint’ to virtually connect high school seniors in Madison Co. with employers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The time right before graduation can be very stressful for high school seniors. And this pandemic may be making it harder for many of them.
The Huntsville Madison County Chamber Foundation is holding its Senior Sprint to help.
This year is only the second year of the Senior Sprint, but like many other things they are adapting to the changing times.
The entire virtual job fair will be done online.
The workforce education specialist at the chamber says it's their goal to make sure graduating seniors still know all the opportunities available to them.
From May 13-15 students can log into their account on asmartplace.com
There they'll find information about more than twenty different companies wanting to hire high school graduates.
They can even talk to people from those jobs in a live chat.
If they want to apply, they can fill out written interview questions directly on that portal.
Kent Ballard tells us they were planning on busing in seniors from all three districts in Madison County, so he hopes to see at least 600 seniors participate virtually this year.
“I want students to know that the community really cares and we want to make sure they have the very best opportunities to really move to their next level. We want parents to encourage their students to be a part of this as well,” Ballard said.
If you work at a company in Madison County and want to be a part of the virtual job fair, you can contact the chamber.
Ballard asks you do so before the end of the business day Friday.
