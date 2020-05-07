Scattered rain, storms ahead of cold front Friday

The strong south wind will warm us into the middle 60s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will track across the area during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. The chance of rain should be out of here by 10 p.m, if not sooner. Behind the front it will be sharply colder with morning lows in the middle to upper 30s Saturday morning. There will be a chance of frost if the wind drops enough. You may need to bring your plants indoor or cover them this weekend. We expect a cool Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.