Raise the road! Muscle Shoals leaders seek funding to fix flooding issues

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - A stretch of 6th Street in Muscle Shoals is a magnet for flooding. Now, the mayor is seeking help raising the road.
Our news partners at the Times Daily spoke with mayor David Bradford about the issue. He said the city has applied for more than $763,000 in aid from the state Department of Transportation Industrial Access program.
The problem area is 6th Street between Highway 157 and County Line Road. The Shoals Research Airpark and North American Lighting are both regularly impacted any time there’s significant rain. “It’s a huge link right off a major trucking thoroughfare,” Bradford said. “It’s the main way employees get in.” When the road floods, trucks and employees have to take detours to get where they’re going.
Under the plan being proposed by the city, the road would be raised by four feet. City leaders believe they can get the job done quickly once the funding is approved.
