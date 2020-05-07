New garden will help feed children at Huntsville foster home

“I didn’t get to my stage in life without the help of others. So it’s giving back and taking care of your community. And there’s no more important time than now with the mess we’re in with COVID. And we’ve got to look out for community, take after community, circle the wagons, and do this together,” said Cole. "The real motivation for me is to see these youngsters get involved, get their hands dirty, get outside and enjoy the weather.'