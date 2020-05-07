LifeSouth still encouraging COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several weeks ago, LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in North Alabama put out a call to COVID-19 survivors encouraging them to donate their plasma.
The reason being - that part of the blood may contain antibodies that could possibly help in the development of a treatment for coronavirus.
Since that push for donation, however, LifeSouth has only seen two COVID-19 survivors donate.
That’s why they’re continuing to encourage those who have beat coronavirus to consider making an appointment.
The same call to donate blood still stands for non-COVID patients too.
“Elective surgeries are opening back up at hospitals, people are getting back out again... So, the need for blood is going to continue to grow over the next couple of weeks and next couple of months as things begin to open up," says LifeSouth’s Eric Franchois. “So whether you’re a COVID patient, you’ve recovered and you’re interested in donating plasma, or you’re a healthy patient who’s donated before or haven’t donate in a while, set up an appointment online, give us a call to set up an appointment or walk into any of our donor centers.”
