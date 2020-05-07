Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says the state will not use the coronavirus pandemic as an “excuse” to release some inmates. Diverse groups are saying the virus could spread dangerously inside prisons. Mississippi Prison Reform Coalition is demanding that Reeves release some inmates, including those who are older or infirm. Empower Mississippi says the state needs to increase coronavirus testing in prisons and make information easily available to the public. Reeves says 37 inmates have been tested for the virus, and four were positive. The Health Department says at least 8,400 cases of the virus have been found in the whole state.