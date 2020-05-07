‘It’s people!’: Quarantined 3-year-old has priceless reaction to visitors

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Like many children today, 3-year-old Bayleigh is spending a lot of time at home. Bayleigh’s mom Kayla says they have been quarantining since March.
The family has been spending this time together, Kayla said, watching movies and playing outside. But for Bayleigh, who has attended daycare her whole life, it’s hard adjusting to life without public interaction.
“The days are long for sure,” Kayla said.
When contractors came to their home Wednesday, she could hardly contain her excitement. Kayla was able to capture Bayleigh’s sweet reaction on video.
“It’s people!” Bayleigh exclaimed. “I can’t believe it! It’s really people!”
Kayla hoped sharing her video would give the viewers a good laugh. We’re pretty sure there’s a little bit of Bayleigh’s reaction in all of us during this strange time.
