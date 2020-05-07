Is Alabama ready to reopen?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We’ve heard you say it. You’re ready to get back to your life.
The biggest stumbling block to reopening Alabama is that the state has not yet met the guidelines provided by the White House. Even Gov. Kay Ivey admitted that last week when she issued her safer at home order.
There are a few key criteria to look at.
The first is a decrease in COVID-19 cases over a two-week period.
On Tuesday, the state reported the second highest number of cases in one day.
The second factor relates to testing. It requires a decrease in the number of positive tests as a percent of total tests over a 14-day period. That requires more testing.
Data suggests we are closer to fulfilling that criteria.
These numbers could be key for what Ivey decides next.
The safer at home order expires May 15.
The White House guidelines for reopening are 17 pages long and cover three phases. A senior official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Trump administration does not plan to implement the guidance.
President Donald Trump has said he wants governors to lead the reopening efforts.
