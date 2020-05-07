Huntsville public transit resumes normal schedule on May 11

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Public transportation changes are coming to Huntsville on Monday.
Effective May 11, fixed route bus service and paratransit service will resume regular published schedules. Service will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In keeping with Alabama Department of Public Health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, Shuttle patrons will be asked to distance while riding the bus. Huntsville Transit will provide masks for the riding public that do not already have a face cover.
