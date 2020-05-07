Huntsville Family Health Center hosts free COVID-19 testing drive-thru

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we make our way through the COVID-19 pandemic together, more and more healthcare providers are stepping up to help people get tested who can’t afford it.
The Huntsville Family Health Center hosted a free drive-thru testing clinic.
For over a month, staff at Huntsville Family Center have been testing people for COVID-19.
But after seeing a need to help serve people without insurance, they decided to offer free testing.
“With this health crisis we know that people are really undergoing difficult times. People that have lost their insurance, who don’t have insurance. You know if you think about a family of five that is asymptomatic and they haven’t been working that can be really hard on them," said Paula Rios, Enabling Services for Huntsville Family Health Center.
From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. testing was open to the public, including uninsured individuals.
In less than 10 minutes, a demographic and symptom form is completed and patients are tested while inside their cars.
Clinical services manager Anne Marie Witmer said with the free testing she is hopeful that more people will come out and get tested and practice safety measures to help reduce the spread.
“I’ve noticed that we are going up by the hundreds every day. They’re not dying as in the hundreds, but we have more deaths every day. People need to realize they need to be careful, practice social distancing, they don’t need to be having parties or getting together in groups more than 10 because it increases the risk,” said Witmer.
Staff at the health center said they will announce additional test dates and locations in the future for more testing for COVID-19.
