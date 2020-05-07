HudsonAlpha recruiting Huntsville Hospital patients to develop COVID-19 treatment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As coronavirus continues to spread, the work for a treatment presses on.
Researchers at the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology are continuing to study virus-fighting antibodies from COVID-19 survivors in hopes of soon developing a cure.
Their latest mission involves coronavirus patients from Huntsville Hospital.
“This is a particularly directed project to take blood from people who have been infected with the virus,” says Dr. Rick Myers, the president and science director at HudsonAlpha. “You try to take it at the beginning of their infection, so right when they come in to the hospital. Then you take blood again a few days later and then a few days later.”
Researchers will then use those blood samples from over the course of a patient’s fight with COVID-19 to study how the immune system interacts with the virus and then use that information to hopefully develop a treatment.
While the experiment itself is only expected to take one to two months, any developed treatment will then have to go through trial and FDA approval. As a result, it’s hard to say when exactly a cure will be available.
“It’s not going to be one home run. It’s going to be a bunch,” says Myers. “By having everybody working on it and trying somewhat different approaches for it, I believe our chances are much higher of getting there sooner than they would be otherwise. So, I’m not saying for sure, but I hope by Thanksgiving we are actually - we meaning the world - is treating people with these and maybe even earlier.”
