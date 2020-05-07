COVID-19 cases in AL nursing homes continue to increase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An updated number of COVID-19 cases in Alabama nursing homes is being reported as the National Guard continues to disinfect facilities.
It’s been a bit over two weeks since the state health department announced the Alabama National Guard would disinfect nursing homes and train staff.
We're told the several nursing homes have already been decontaminated by the National Guard. but the cases in nursing homes continue to rise.
And that was expected from the Alabama Nursing Home Association.
Right now, there are 96 nursing homes across 46 counties that have reported at least one COVID-19 positive resident or employee.
The cases could be rising simply because of more testing.
Now, the ADPH has helped the nursing home association to increase testing for asymptomatic nursing home residents.
"What we’ve seen in other states nursing homes is they generally trend about two weeks behind the general population peak," said Alabama Nursing Home Association Spokesperson John Matson. "So we’re still in a window where we’re seeing cases continuing to climb, and that’s where our employees have to be extra vigilant when they are off work to make sure they limit their exposure to anyone who can potential be a carrier, and we also ask our community to continue to support that nursing home.”
Matson said it’s been difficult for nursing homes to get their hands on PPE.
He said FEMA will send a 14 day supply of PPE to all nursing homes across the country.
Soon, nursing homes in our state should get a seven day supply of PPE and then another seven day supply in June.
