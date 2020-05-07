COVID-19 cases in AL nursing homes continue to increase

"What we’ve seen in other states nursing homes is they generally trend about two weeks behind the general population peak," said Alabama Nursing Home Association Spokesperson John Matson. "So we’re still in a window where we’re seeing cases continuing to climb, and that’s where our employees have to be extra vigilant when they are off work to make sure they limit their exposure to anyone who can potential be a carrier, and we also ask our community to continue to support that nursing home.”