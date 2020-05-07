City of Florence launching new grant program for small businesses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s a long road ahead for many business owners. Unfortunately some won’t recover.
That’s why the city of Florence is stepping up to offer help.
On Wednesday the city announced the new Florence First Grant Program.
A planning director for the city told the Times Daily they are using the $187,000 they received from the CARES act to pay the grants.
If you want to apply, the application opens at 6 a.m. Friday. It closes on May 14.
In order to be eligible you must have a business in the city limits, current city business license, and cannot be passed due on any federal, state or local payments.
The grant money can not be used to pay salaries or benefits, because those are supported by the payroll protection program and the SBA.
