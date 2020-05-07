Chilly morning with sunshine this afternoon, rain returns Friday

Happy Thursday! It is another chilly start to the morning across the Tennessee Valley.
Many of us are waking up with temperatures near 40-degrees this morning. Skies are clear and winds are calm which has led to this chilly morning. We’re looking at a beautiful day today as temperatures will be slightly warmer this afternoon as they climb back near 70-degrees. Many of us will stay into the upper 60s but a few of us may make the low 70s. Wind today will be from the northwest at 8 to 12 mph. While we will stay sunny for much of the day, clouds will start to push in later this evening and that is the start of what looks to be a gloomy Friday.
Clouds increasing overnight ahead of our next weather maker which will bring us some showers for your Friday. While I am not anticipating heavy rain, I do expect much of the valley to see showers for most of Friday. Because of the clouds and rain, temperatures are likely to stay into the upper 50s and low 60s for many of us. Rain totals will likely be between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. We will clear out late Friday with sunshine for Mother’s Day Weekend. It will be a chilly weekend. Morning temperatures will be into the 30s so there is the threat for some patchy frost. Highs will be 10 to 15 degrees below normal in the mid to upper 60s!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
